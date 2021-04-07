Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 103,356 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2,421.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,356 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,653 shares of company stock worth $5,822,998 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.