Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,297 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED opened at $242.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.