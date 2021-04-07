Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Simmons First National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.