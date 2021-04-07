Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 206.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth about $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.30. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.