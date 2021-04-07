Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Global Net Lease worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,120,000 after purchasing an additional 674,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 91,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $19.34.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

