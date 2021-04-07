Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,190 shares of company stock worth $48,612,389 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $296.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.10 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

