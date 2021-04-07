Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 149,715 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 279.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,715 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,876 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 872,758 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -351.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,530.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 897,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,775,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,311,924 shares of company stock worth $14,609,169 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

