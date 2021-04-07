Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 43,600 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 204,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.