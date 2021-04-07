Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 56,600 Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,560,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,352. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

