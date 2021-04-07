Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 121,293 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 395,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:GIL opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

