Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 395.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of bluebird bio worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

