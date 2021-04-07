Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $292.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.