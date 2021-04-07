Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,586 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

