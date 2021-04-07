Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.29 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

