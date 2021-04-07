Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 508.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 213,762 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

