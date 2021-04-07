Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,427 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of IMO opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

