Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 320.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of BEST worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BEST by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BEST by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 270,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BEST by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 131,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BEST by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 108,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BEST during the third quarter worth $193,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

BEST stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. BEST Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.72.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.00). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

