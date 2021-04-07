Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.02 Million in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVER opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $26,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,196 shares of company stock worth $4,531,997. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

