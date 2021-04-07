Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.07 Million in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.32% of American Superconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

AMSC stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $521.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

