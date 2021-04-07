Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.09 Million in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Rayonier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.53 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 234.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.