Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.14 Million in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 537,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.44% of Limelight Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $464.26 million, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.