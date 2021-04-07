Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.42 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 613,471 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of RHI opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.