Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.43 Million in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.20 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

