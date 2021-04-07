Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.45 Million in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.60% of Astronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 808,015 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Astronics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,762 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRO opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $569.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

