Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.45 Million in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 230,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Lexington Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,803,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 513,843 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 126,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

LXP opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.