Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.61 Million in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.26.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

