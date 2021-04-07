Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.69 Million in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of NIC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGOV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NIC by 575.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

