Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

