Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after buying an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,260,000 after buying an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after acquiring an additional 381,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after acquiring an additional 393,321 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

FSS stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

