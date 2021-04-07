Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $1,746,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.