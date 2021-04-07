Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.57% of The Marcus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $675.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

