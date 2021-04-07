Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 114,650 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1,457.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,650 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newell Brands by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 446,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 471,689 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

