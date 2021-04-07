Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 22,062 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,034 shares of company stock worth $4,307,219. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

