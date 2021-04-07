Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 43,800 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Barnes Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after acquiring an additional 130,172 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,425,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,778,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on B shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

