Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 50,226 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.20% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,367 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

