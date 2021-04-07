Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 87,600 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

