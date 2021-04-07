Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cintas by 1,015.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Cintas by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Cintas by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $348.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.35 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

