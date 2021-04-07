Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Post were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Post by 2,479.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 29.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Post by 31.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth about $7,333,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,637.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

