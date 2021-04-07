Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 19,968 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

