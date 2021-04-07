Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 340,100 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of 360 DigiTech worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 439.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of QFIN opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

