Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 34,120 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Globe Life by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Globe Life by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

