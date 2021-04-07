Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 72,208 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,208 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 29,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

VRSK opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

