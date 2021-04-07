Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $2.42 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of LGI Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

In other news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

