Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $2.46 Million Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 369,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.38% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $718.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

