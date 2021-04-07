Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $2.67 Million Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,941 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

