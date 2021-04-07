Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Columbia Banking System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.