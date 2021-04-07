Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.55

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.55 and last traded at C$55.48, with a volume of 245826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.72.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

