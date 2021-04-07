Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE CNQ opened at C$39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.39. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$16.55 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The company has a market cap of C$46.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.0500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,350,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,617,853.08. Insiders sold a total of 108,375 shares of company stock worth $4,053,514 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.