Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.09

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.09 and traded as high as C$34.24. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.12, with a volume of 388,424 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB cut Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.75.
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.09.
In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
