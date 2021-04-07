Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.09

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.09 and traded as high as C$34.24. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.12, with a volume of 388,424 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB cut Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.09.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

