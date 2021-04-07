Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CFPZF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

